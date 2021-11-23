Long Island High School Principal Reinstated After Investigation

A high school principal on Long Island is back in the building after being temporarily ordered to work from home to allow district officials to investigate his handling of a fight that he had to break up.

Longtime Wyandanch High School Principal Paul Sibblies, who has held his post since 2009, was reassigned by the district in October after breaking up a fight between two female students during dismissal where he had to tackle one to help separate the two.

Sibblies had denied any wrongdoing since the investigation began. He has not commented since being reinstated.

The district launched an investigation, and on Monday, Nov. 22, Wyandanch Schools Superintendent Gina Talbert announced the conclusion of the investigation while welcoming Sibblies back to the high school.

“The internal investigation concerning Wyandanch Memorial High School Principal Mr. Paul Sibblies has concluded, and it has been determined that no further action is required," she said.

"Mr. Sibblies' administrative leave of absence has ended, and he has returned to the high school effective Monday, Nov. 22. Mr. Noel Rios is currently fulfilling his role as assistant principal."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.