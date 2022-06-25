Long Island Gets $6.8M For ‘Environmentally Friendly’ Pedestrian, Biking Projects

Long Island is set to receive nearly $7 million in federal funding to help pay for new pedestrian and biking projects around the region.

New York was awarded a total of $178.8 million in federal dollars that will go to 75 communities across the state for projects that promote environmentally friendly modes of travel and make it easier and safer to bike and walk, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.

On Long Island:

Two projects will benefit from the funding, with $5 million going to Nassau County to build sidewalks and traffic calming improvements to the Lido Boulevard corridor.

Another $1.7 million will go to the Village of Valley Stream to construct a multi-use path linking to existing paths to the Long Island Rail Road.

The funding - made available from the Federal Highway Administration - will cover up to 80 percent of costs for projects like new sidewalks, shared use paths, and other enhancements related to non-motorized modes of travel, the governor’s office said.

More than two-thirds of the projects will benefit so-called Environmental Justice Communities, defined as areas most impacted by environmental harms and typically consisting of mostly low-and-moderate-income families.

"We're investing in strategic initiatives across the state to improve quality of life, promote economic growth, and revitalize our communities,” Gov. Hochul said in a statement.

“Most importantly, by advancing mobility alternatives, these awards will provide new opportunities and remove barriers for individuals in Environmental Justice Communities that have traditionally lacked adequate transportation access."

