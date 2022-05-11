Long Island Gang Member Sentenced For Violent Shooting

A member of the Bloods street gang on Long Island with a lengthy criminal history will spend two decades behind bars after being convicted of shooting a man and attempting to flee from justice, the DA announced.

In March, Trevor Ford, age 30, of Hempstead, was convicted on multiple assault and weapon possession charges for a May 2020 shooting in his home town.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said that the trial began on Tuesday, March 8 and the jury deliberated for two days before returning the guilty verdicts.

Donnelly said that at approximately 7:15 p.m. on May 15, 2020, Ford approached his victim at the corner of Bedell Street and Terrace Avenue in Hempstead when a verbal altercation broke out.

During the argument, Ford took out a loaded gun and shot his victim once in the leg.

Ford’s victim was transported to NYU Langone Hospital (Winthrop) with a left leg fracture and required emergency surgery to prevent further damage to the limb.

Donnelly said that Ford fled the scene, and the investigation led to the shooting led to his apprehension approximately a month after he shot his victim.

The DA noted that Ford is currently facing charges in multiple open cases, including an attempted murder from May 2019, in which he allegedly shot a man at 100 Terrace Ave. in Hempstead, and a narcotics trafficking conspiracy from 2019, in which he is accused of conspiring to purchase and distribute cocaine.

Specifically, Ford was convicted on Tuesday, March 15 of:

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon;

Second-degree assault;

Criminal possession of a firearm.

Each of the charges is a felony or violent felony.

“After a verbal altercation with the victim, Trevor Ford was unflinching in his decision to draw a weapon and callously shoot the man at a busy intersection in Hempstead,” Donnelly said in a statement.

“Today’s sentence removes another dangerous criminal from the streets of Nassau County, and makes all of our residents safer. I thank the police and prosecutors who worked to ensure this outcome.”

On Wednesday, May 11, Donnelly announced that Ford had been sentenced to 20 years in prison. He had faced up to 22 years in prison.

