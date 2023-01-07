Long Island Expressway Stretch Reopens After Plainview Crash

This story has been updated.

A stretch of the Long Island Expressway has reopened after a serious crash.

The closure, reported at around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, in Nassau County, was on the westbound side in Plainview at Exit 46.

All three lanes remained closed during the crash investigation.

Details on the crash have not yet been released by Nassau County Police.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

