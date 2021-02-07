Long Island Duo Accused Of Destroying Equipment During Pro-Trump Capitol Riot

A pair of Long Island men are facing charges for allegedly destroying equipment belonging to the media outside the United States Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, and taking to social media to boast about it.

Federal prosecutors announced charges for Gabriel Morgan Brown, age 37, of Bayville, and Zvonimir Joseph Jurlina, age 31, of Bethpage, who are facing charges for their roles in the deadly riots at the Capitol.

Specifically, the pair were charged with destruction or injury to buildings or property and committing an act of violence on the grounds of the Capitol, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, destruction or injury to buildings or property on restricted grounds.

According to the FBI, both men were identified and tracked down through videos that each recorded separately and posted on social media, though they did not know one another.

It is alleged that Brown and Jurlina were both on the northeast side of the US Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6 with a raucous crowd that proceeded to kick and stomp on equipment in a staging area designated for the media on the day of the riot.

In the videos, the two and the crowd can be seen egging each other on and encouraging one another to destroy or steal the equipment.

Brown posted videos to his YouTube channel encouraging the crowd, and he was also seen in a separate video outside the Capitol with a bullhorn making threats.

“You stole the Senate from us, you stole the House from us, and now you think you’re going to steal the presidency from us? Let me tell you something — you want to take peaceful revolution away from us,” he shouted.

“Well, you better prepare for (expletive) violent revolution. I don’t want violence. I believe in peaceful resolve. But you’re making it impossible for us.”

According to the complaint, Brown also admitted to being at the Capitol to a comedian in a video that was posted on social media.

Jurlina, sporting a red winter cap bearing the “Trump 45th President” moniker was also spotted in screenshots while “inciting violent acts” that forced members of the media to flee the staging area to leave their equipment to be destroyed.

It is alleged that Jurlina also took a cordless microphone from the staging area as a trophy.

Prosecutors also noted that Jurlina also live-streamed his visit to the Capitol in a lengthy series he posted on YouTube.

Brown was arrested on Monday, June 28 in Austin, Texas, while Jurlina was taken into custody on Wednesday, June 30 in Bayville. Both men were released and ordered to surrender their passports pending future court appearances.

