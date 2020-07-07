Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Airline Mechanic From Nassau Charged For Cocaine Importation Conspiracy
News

Long Island Driver Accused Of Hitting Two Black Lives Matter Protesters

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A Long Island driver was arrested after hitting two people taking part in a Black Lives Matter protest.
A Long Island driver was arrested after hitting two people taking part in a Black Lives Matter protest. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Long Island driver was arrested after hitting two people taking part in a Black Lives Matter protest.

The incident happened Monday, July 6 at approximately 6:45 p.m. in Huntington Station.

Anthony Cambareri, 36, of Coram, was operating a 2018 Toyota RAV4 westbound on Broadway when he struck the two protesters who were standing in the roadway, Suffolk County Police said.

The pedestrians were transported to Huntington Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Cambareri was charged with third-degree assault. He was issued a Desk Appearance Ticket and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

Cambareri was not injured and the vehicle was impounded for a safety check, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.