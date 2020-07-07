Long Island Driver Accused Of Hitting Two Black Lives Matter Protesters

A Long Island driver was arrested after hitting two people taking part in a Black Lives Matter protest.

The incident happened Monday, July 6 at approximately 6:45 p.m. in Huntington Station.

Anthony Cambareri, 36, of Coram, was operating a 2018 Toyota RAV4 westbound on Broadway when he struck the two protesters who were standing in the roadway, Suffolk County Police said.

The pedestrians were transported to Huntington Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Cambareri was charged with third-degree assault. He was issued a Desk Appearance Ticket and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

Cambareri was not injured and the vehicle was impounded for a safety check, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.