Long Island Deli Shut Down After Manager, Customers Arrested In SLA Inspection

A Long Island deli was closed and condemned after six people were charged for gambling and drug possession during a State Liquor Authority inspection, and 29 building and fire inspection codes were reportedly violated.

The surprise inspection at Los Primos Deli on 225 Albany Avenue in Amityville took place on Thursday, Aug. 27 at approximately 10: 20 p.m.

Four men and two women were charged by Suffolk County Police with the following:

Deli manager Maria R. Bonilla of Mastic Beach, 45, was charged with misdemeanors for promoting gambling, three counts of Alcoholic Beverage Control Law (ABC) allowing consumption of beer on premises, two counts of ABC Law disorderly premise, ABC law no gambling on premises and ABC law prohibited sale

Deli patron Modesto Hernandez of Copiague, 65, was charged with the felony of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for cocaine

Deli patron Edgar Garcia of Amityville, 36, was charged with the misdemeanor of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for cocaine

Deli patron Sarbelio Alexander Bautistanieto of Amityville, 28, was charged with the misdemeanor of seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance for cocaine

Deli patron Edwin Melara of Massapequa, 42, was charged with a warrant

Building and fire code violations were issued to the manager by the Town of Babylon Quality of Life Task Force.

Those arrested will be arraigned at a later date.

