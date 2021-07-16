Long Island Couple Nabbed For Abandoning 30 Rabbits, SPCA Says

A red flag that was raised by an animal rescue group on Long Island led to the arrest of an area couple who allegedly abandoned more than two dozen rabbits, many of which were found dead, authorities announced.

Suffolk County SPCA Chief Roy Gross announced that on Sunday, July 11, a couple from Ridge was arrested and charged for violations of Agriculture and Markets law.

Specifically, Kathi Willi, age 59, and William Melton, age 52, of Woodlot Road, were charged with 30 misdemeanor counts of animal abandonment.

Gross said that on Monday, July 5, the SPCA was contacted by an animal rescue group, and the subsequent investigation determined that the pair had abandoned 30 rabbits in a wooded area in Calverton.

Both Willi and Melton are scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, July 30. The live rabbits are currently being treated and cared for by rescue groups.

