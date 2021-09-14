Long Island Couple Accused Of Operating Major Drug Operation

A local couple has been indicted for allegedly running a high-level crack cocaine and powder cocaine trafficking operation on Long Island.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy D. Sini and the District Attorney’s Heroin Task Force announced on Monday, Sept. 13, the indictment of the Ronkonkoma couple being major players in the illegal drug business.

“These defendants are each charged with a top count of Operating as a Major Trafficker, which is a serious charge for serious drug traffickers,” Sini said. “They used the profits of their alleged drug trafficking operation to fund a lavish lifestyle, including high-end vehicles, designer clothing and shoes, and expensive jewelry.”

The investigation into Kobaski Claros, age 31, and Maria Rivera, age 24, both of Ronkonkoma, began after members of the task force spotted Claros conduct a drug sale on a side street near the Red Lobster located on Express Drive South in Ronkonkoma.

The investigation revealed that Claros and Rivera allegedly conducted a major drug trafficking operation in Suffolk County, predominantly in and around the Ronkonkoma area, in which they sold crack cocaine and powder cocaine. The defendants allegedly conducted the sales out of high-end vehicles, including a Land Rover and a Mercedes-Benz, the DA's Office said.

During a warrant search of their apartment in August, agents seized 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, $13,781 cash, a kilo press, four digital scales, cutting agents, plastic bags, a heat sealer, a stun gun, and a large quantity of luxury jewelry and accessories.

Claros is being held on a $1 million cash, $3 million bond, or $5 million partially-secured bonds.

Rivera was arraigned on the indictment on Thursday, Sept. 9, and bail was set at $500,000 cash, $2 million bond, or $4 million partially-secured bonds.

If convicted of the top count, Claros and Rivera each face a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

