Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: New Tropical System Could Be Threat To East Coast
News

Long Island Couple Accused Of Operating Major Drug Operation

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Long Island couple has been arrested for allegedly running a major cocaine drug trafficking ring.
A Long Island couple has been arrested for allegedly running a major cocaine drug trafficking ring. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Argv0

A local couple has been indicted for allegedly running a high-level crack cocaine and powder cocaine trafficking operation on Long Island. 

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy D. Sini and the District Attorney’s Heroin Task Force announced on Monday, Sept. 13, the indictment of the Ronkonkoma couple being major players in the illegal drug business. 

“These defendants are each charged with a top count of Operating as a Major Trafficker, which is a serious charge for serious drug traffickers,” Sini said. “They used the profits of their alleged drug trafficking operation to fund a lavish lifestyle, including high-end vehicles, designer clothing and shoes, and expensive jewelry.”

The investigation into Kobaski Claros, age 31, and Maria Rivera, age 24, both of Ronkonkoma, began after members of the task force spotted Claros conduct a drug sale on a side street near the Red Lobster located on Express Drive South in Ronkonkoma.

The investigation revealed that Claros and Rivera allegedly conducted a major drug trafficking operation in Suffolk County, predominantly in and around the Ronkonkoma area, in which they sold crack cocaine and powder cocaine. The defendants allegedly conducted the sales out of high-end vehicles, including a Land Rover and a Mercedes-Benz, the DA's Office said. 

During a warrant search of their apartment in August, agents seized 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, $13,781 cash, a kilo press, four digital scales, cutting agents, plastic bags, a heat sealer, a stun gun, and a large quantity of luxury jewelry and accessories.

Claros is being held on a $1 million cash, $3 million bond, or $5 million partially-secured bonds. 

Rivera was arraigned on the indictment on Thursday, Sept. 9, and bail was set at $500,000 cash, $2 million bond, or $4 million partially-secured bonds. 

If convicted of the top count, Claros and Rivera each face a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.