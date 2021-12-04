Long Island Attorney Sentenced For Stealing Wrongful Death Inheritance From Child

A longtime attorney from Long Island will spend years in prison after admitting to stealing more than a million dollars from a child’s inheritance, federal officials announced.

Smithtown resident Vincent Trimarco, Jr., age 52, has been sentenced to 57 months in prison for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in a scheme to defraud a minor of her inheritance from a federal wrongful death lawsuit.

Additionally, US Breon Peace said that Trimarco has been ordered to pay $1.5 million in restitution and to forfeit an additional $1.5 million after he pleaded guilty in October 2020.

Between April 2012 and August 2017 Trimarco and a co-conspirator worked on a scheme to defraud a minor, who was the co-conspirator’s grandchild, of settlement money stemming from a wrongful death action.

Peace said that using the proceeds from the settlement the two lived a lavish life, including purchases of:

Ferrari F430 Spider for $200,000;

Jaguar XKR convertible for $57,000;

Multiple properties in Suffolk County for $600,000;

Investments in now-defunct nightclub “Emporium” in Patchogue.

Despite orders from the Suffolk County Surrogate’s Court in April 2012, June 2012, and August 2012 restraining the disbursement of the settlement proceeds and ultimately directing that they be returned, Trimarco and his co-conspirator sold the assets that they purchased with the settlement proceeds, but did not return the proceeds to the rightful heir.

“Trimarco’s theft of a seven-figure inheritance from a child so that he could purchase luxury vehicles and invest in real estate is a disgraceful breach of trust and betrayal of his time-honored duties as an attorney. His conduct is an affront to the courts, the bar, and the community at large,” Peace said.

“Today’s sentence should serve as a warning that this Office will prosecute corrupt attorneys who abuse their positions and break the law for personal gain.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.