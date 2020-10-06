Long Island Attorney Admits To Scheme To Defraud Woman, Must Pay $1M In Restitution

A Long Island attorney admitted to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in connection with a scheme to defraud the beneficiary of an estate from her inheritance from a wrongful death suit.

Vincent J. Trimarco, Jr., of Smithtown, who has been licensed to practice in the state of New York since 1997, pleaded guilty at federal court in Central Islip on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

When sentenced, the 51-year-old Trimarco faces up to 20 years in prison. As a part of his plea agreement with the government, Trimarco agreed to pay more than $1 million in restitution.

“Trimarco defrauded a young girl of her inheritance violating the law as well as the trust placed in him as an attorney,” stated Acting United States Attorney Seth DuCharme. “Protecting the public from those who, for personal gain, abuse that trust and betray the oath they have sworn to uphold is a priority of this Office.”

According to the complaint filed in court:

From April 2012 through August 2017, Trimarco and a co-conspirator executed a scheme to defraud a minor, who was the co-conspirator’s grandchild, of settlement proceeds stemming from a wrongful death action.

Using the settlement proceeds, Trimarco and the co-conspirator purchased luxury vehicles, including a Ferrari F430 Spider for $200,000 and a Jaguar XKR convertible for $57,000, as well as numerous properties in Suffolk County for over $600,000, and invested approximately $800,000 in the Emporium, a nightclub and music venue in Patchogue, in which Trimarco was, at times, a part-owner.

Despite orders from the Suffolk County Surrogate’s Court in April 2012, June 2012 and August 2012 restraining the disbursement of the settlement proceeds and ultimately directing the return of the settlement proceeds, Trimarco and his co-conspirator sold the assets obtained with the settlement funds but failed to return the proceeds to the rightful heir.

