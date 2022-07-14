Long Beach Man Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Uber Driver

A Long Island man has been hit with criminal charges months after allegedly shooting a 37-year-old Uber driver to death.

Shaun Teemer, age 23, of Long Beach, was arraigned in Nassau County court Thursday, July 14, on multiple charges, including second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors said Teemer shot Humberto Manuel Francis-Hernandez during an argument outside of a home near Broadway and Lincoln Boulevard in Long Beach on March 19.

When police arrived, they found a car idling in the roadway with the trunk and driver’s door open.

Francis-Hernandez, of Queens, was found just inside the home, suffering from gunshots to his head and arm. He died at the hospital four days later.

Investigators determined he had been working for Uber and picking up a rider in Long Beach when he was shot.

Using cell phone and other records, police concluded that Teemer had been the shooter.

Officers from the Nassau County and Long Beach police departments arrested him in Long Beach on June 13.

Prosecutors said six months prior to the killing, Teemer struck a 74-year-old woman outside of a Long Beach supermarket before fleeing the scene, leaving her with a broken leg and a large cut on her forehead.

He had been driving a rental car at the time and later told employees at the rental company that damage to a side view mirror from the incident had been caused by a basketball, prosecutors said.

“These horrific crimes are the very definition of senseless violence, and my office is committed to ensuring accountability for the victims and their families,” said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Teemer pleaded not guilty to all charges in both cases, including leaving the scene of an accident without reporting and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies.

He was ordered held at the Nassau County jail and is due back in court on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

If convicted on all charges, Teemer faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

