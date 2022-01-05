Contact Us
LIRR Worker Sentenced For Overtime Scheme

Kathy Reakes
Gavel
Gavel Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

One of five Long Island Rail Road employees charged with a conspiracy to defraud the MTA through an overtime scheme has been sentenced to three months in prison.

Joseph Balestra, age 52, of Blue Point, was sentenced in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, Jan. 4, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. 

Balestra, who must also repay $109,641 in restitution, said during sentencing, he took full responsibility for his role in the scheme.

Following his three months in prison, he will have to serve three years of supervised release, three months of which will be served under home arrest, officials said.

In 2018, the year the investigation focused on, Balestra earned $348,000 from the railroad, including $241,000 in overtime, officials said.

Balestra was one of five LIRR workers charged in the wide-ranging case.

His co-defendants include Thomas Caputo, John Nugent, and Joseph Ruzzo who have also pleaded guilty. 

A fifth person, Frank Pizzonia, has filed papers indicating he also plans to plead guilty.

