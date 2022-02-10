LIRR President To Resign, Interim Replacement Named

Longtime Long Island Rail Road President Phillip Eng announced that he will be stepping down after decades in New York State Public Service and he will be temporarily replaced by a familiar face.

Eng, a Smithtown resident who has been working in public service for nearly 39 years, announced on Thursday, Feb. 10 that he was retiring in a letter sent to MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber.

“I can retire knowing that I leave the LIRR well-positioned for continued success with a dedicated management team and a tenacious workforce who are delivering the best train performance in LIRR history while in the midst of fulfilling our commitments on a historic LIRR capital program,” Eng said.

Eng’s last day will be on Friday, Feb. 25, though he agreed to remain on in an advisory role through Friday, March 11.

“I will always fondly look back on my time working with the MTA family as one of the highlights of my career,” he added. “The MTA is the backbone of New York - and I will always cherish the opportunity I had working alongside our hardworking dedicated workforce.”

Catherine Rinaldi, a Huntington native, the president of Metro-North, will pull double-duty and serve as the interim president of the LIRR, Lieber announced. She also previously served as the Vice President and general counsel of the LIRR from 2008 to 2011.

She will oversee the expansion of LIRR service, including the opening of service to the Grand Central Terminal later this year and the culmination of the East Side Access project.

“Cathy Rinaldi is a proven leader with nearly twenty years of experience at the MTA, having served in leadership positions at headquarters and both commuter railroads,” Lieber said. “At Metro-North, she has led efforts to improve system reliability, achieve excellent customer service, and continue the intensive infrastructure work essential to maintaining system safety.

“She has great relations with labor, has the respect of her staff, and puts the customer first,” Lieber continued. “Phil has done an incredible job as President of the LIRR, strengthening operations through the LIRR Forward Plan and overseeing historic infrastructure investments like East Side Access and Third Track – all the while navigating a once-in-a-century crisis with COVID.”

In addition to Rinaldi’s roles at both the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North, she has served as MTA Deputy Executive Director and General Counsel, and Chief of Staff and Counsel at MTA Headquarters.

“Phil Eng leaves the LIRR with significant accomplishments that have improved the lives of commuters and Long Islanders. He and his team excelled even through the nation’s worst health crisis,” Gerard Bringmann, MTA Board Member and Chair of PCAC and the LIRR Commuter Council said.

“Cathy Rinaldi is an excellent choice to step into this tough job. She knows the LIRR because she worked there, and she knows the key issues facing commuters and railroads as we emerge from the COVID crisis,” Bringmann added.

“She is no stranger to major projects, as Metro-North is undertaking significant capital work, and with East Side Access coming into Grand Central, the marriage of these two roles at this time makes sense.”

