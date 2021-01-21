LIRR Conductor Suspended After Attending Capitol Riot

A Long Island Rail Road conductor with a strong social media presence has been suspended pending an investigation into his potential role at the deadly pro-Trump riot at the United States Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

MTA chairman Patrick Foye said that Steven Rosati, a Lindenhurst resident who was in Washington, D.C. during the attack on the Capitol, will be sidelined from his position as an assistant conductor until the investigation is completed.

Rosati, age 28, has been openly critical of those waiting to receive COVID-19 tests on his social media accounts, and has been known to interact with right-wing conspiracy theorists, and for spreading right-wing conspiracy theories online.

Images posted online appear to show Rosati in a mask outside the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6 when pro-Donald Trump protesters stormed the building. A video of him on TikTok yelling at other MTA workers to not get vaccinated has also made the rounds.

"It's a fake pandemic," he yells at people waiting in line outside a clinic. "You guys are all idiots. Useful idiots, that's what they call you."

In announcing Rosati’s suspension, Foye was critical of his social media presence, calling his messages “outrageous,” “despicable,” and “a sign that he’s a jackass.”

“What he's said on social media is outrageous, despicable, and the sign he's a jackass," Foye said. "His conduct at the Capitol ought to be investigated and is being investigated."

On the day before the riot, Rosati shared a conspiracy theory on his “UnfilteredConservative” podcast and vowed to prevent now President Joe Biden from being certified as the winner of November’s election.

Rosati is also active on several other social media platforms, where he also shared right-wing rhetoric.

“They can’t get away with it ... They can’t," he said. "They can't just leave the building and stride to their cars. There are going to be millions of people around them. They're going to be terrified.

“It is going to scare them that there are millions of us as this is going on,” he continued. “What happens if Nancy Pelosi steals this election? You think she's going to go out to her car that night?”

The investigation into Rosati’s presence in Washington, D.C. during the riot and whether he participated as part of the mob that stormed the Capitol is ongoing. Rosati has been with the LIRR since 2018.

Rosati’s suspension is with pay.

“Participation in the riot, which resulted in deadly violence at the Capitol, was abhorrent to the values of the MTA and New Yorkers,” An MTA spokesman said in a statement. “Those who attacked that symbol of American democracy disqualified themselves from working for the people of New York."

