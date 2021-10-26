Contact Us
Breaking News: Nassau Man Facing Charges For Drug Possession, Resisting Arrest, Police Say
News

LIRR Back In Service After Train Hits Car On Tracks

Kathy Reakes
The car that was hit by the train.
The car that was hit by the train. Photo Credit: Chris Sabella

Train service on the Long Island Railroad's Montauk branch was temporarily suspended after a vehicle was struck by a westbound train.

The crash took place around 10:25 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26, when a westbound Montauk Branch train from Patchogue headed for Babylon hit a car on the tracks east of Sayville, said the MTA.

One person in the vehicle was taken to the hospital, a railroad spokesman said. 

The number of people in the vehicle and what caused the collision are still under investigation.

