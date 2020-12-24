LI Social Security Employee Accused Of Fraudulently Obtaining Benefits For Family Members

A Long Island Department of Social Services employee has been arrested for allegedly fraudulently obtaining benefits for her family members.

Paola Masi, 30, of Patchogue, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 22, for allegedly using her position to steal more than $5,000 in benefits for family members, said Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini.

Masi has been employed by Suffolk DSS as a Social Services Examiner 1 since 2013 and is responsible for evaluating applications to determine an individual’s eligibility for benefits, the DA's Office said

In 2018 and 2019, she allegedly used her position to manipulate DSS’s Welfare Management System to falsely qualify her mother, father, and grandmother for benefits, including SNAP benefits.

Masi’s alleged scheme resulted in the theft of at least $5,000 in benefits to which her family members were not entitled, the department said.

“This individual allegedly used her position of trust and her knowledge of the system to steal more than $5,000 from Suffolk County taxpayers that were meant for families truly in need,” Sini said. “This kind of scheme goes directly against our duties as public servants."

Masi allegedly deleted electronic notices that would have alerted other DSS employees that her mother and father earned income during the time period when they were applying for benefits.

She also allegedly fraudulently obtained SNAP benefits for her grandmother by falsely certifying her eligibility for SNAP benefits before the certification process began.

Masi’s father, Luis Bustamante, 62, of Brentwood, has also been charged in connection with the alleged scheme.

He was charged with:

Corrupting the government

Grand larceny

Public corruption

Welfare fraud

Masi, who was arraigned on Tuesday and was released on her own recognizance was charged with:

Corrupting the government

Grand larceny

Grand larceny/fourth-degree

Public corruption

Two counts of welfare fraud

Tampering with public records

