LI Man Arraigned For Fatal Shooting Of Ex-Girlfriend At Northwell Building In New Hyde Park

A Long Island man has been charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, authorities announced.

Amelia Laguerre, age 33, of Queens, was found shot and killed on Thursday, March 31 was found shot in the underground parking garage of the Northwell Health office building where she worked on Marcus Avenue in New Hyde Park.

The investigation by the Nassau County Police Department determined that Laguerre’s ex-boyfriend, 30-year-old Bay Shore resident Quay Sean Hines - also known as Quay-Sean Renard Hines - allegedly tracked her down in the garage with a loaded gun and fired multiple shots at her.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said that Laguerre was struck approximately nine times and Hines fled the scene.

Officers responded to a call of gunshots fired in the garage, and Laguerre was transported to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, where she was pronounced dead shortly before 5 p.m. on the day of the shooting.

Following the shooting, Hines reportedly carried on with his regular schedule, including a trip to the gym and movies before he was ultimately apprehended.

According to Donnelly, Hines was arrested on Thursday, April 8 in Merrick by members of the Nassau County Police Department’s Bureau of Special Operations and Homicide Squad.

On Friday, May 13, Donnelly announced that Hines has been charged with second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, all A-1 or violent felonies.

“This selfish and desperate act – the murder of a young mother – was allegedly driven by the defendant’s obsession with their failed relationship,” Donnelly said.

“After Quay Sean Hines allegedly committed this heinous crime, he carried on as usual and went to the gym and the movies, while family and friends were left to absorb the shock of Amelia Laguerre’s tragic loss.”

If convicted on the murder charge, Donnelly said that Hines faces between 40 years to life in prison. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday, June 15.

