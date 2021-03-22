Lethal Drugs Disguised As Prescription Pills Being Peddled On Long Island, DA Warns

Counterfeit prescription pills that are made of potentially lethal substances such as methamphetamine and fentanyl have been making the rounds on Long Island, authorities are warning.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini has issued an alert cautioning that police on Long Island have seen a new trend of methamphetamine being pressed into pills and marketed as Adderall.

Fentanyl has also been marketed as subscription Oxycodone, Sini noted, creating a potential hazard situation on Long Island.

“This is an extremely alarming trend that can put users’ lives at risk,” he said. "Anytime a substance is branded for illicit sale as something other than what it is, it poses severe safety risks.

“The unintended ingestion of meth or fentanyl to an unsuspecting user can easily be fatal, which is why we’re sounding the alarm and letting residents know that these pills are already in circulation in our area.”

Sini vowed to prosecute anyone found to be distributing or manufacturing the lethal pills on Long Island, noting that a pair were arrested in Lindenhurst as recently as Friday, March 19.

“To anyone peddling this poison in Suffolk County: We will come for you, we will arrest you, and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law, including the potential for homicide charges against anyone selling drugs who causes a fatal overdose.”

According to Sini, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's New England Division recently said that methamphetamine pressed as Adderall pills had been seized in locations across New Hampshire.

The DEA linked the pills to Mexican drug cartels, who are manufacturing them in an attempt to get young people addicted to methamphetamine, Sini said.

“We have seen other parts of the country ravaged by the use of methamphetamines, whereas Suffolk County has largely been spared that tragedy," Sini said. "However, with these pills seized Friday, this is something law enforcement is very concerned about and keeping a close eye on."

