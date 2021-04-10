Know Him? FBI Is Offering Reward In Search For Robbery Suspect

The FBI/NYPD Joint Major Theft Task Force is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection with several robberies in the Bronx in March.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Jose Medina, 22, who along with several other men, was allegedly involved in a series of robberies that began on Thursday, March 4, the FBI said.
- Thursday, March 4 – A man drove off with an unattended Toyota Rav4 from the Westchester Avenue Car Wash at 1440 Westchester Avenue at around 5:30 p.m.
- Friday, March 5 – Four men stole five vehicles from the White Plains Secure Parking at 2835 White Plains Road at around 3 a.m. They forced their way into the office, threatened the attendant with a gun, and took the victim’s wallet and credit cards. They stole a Jeep Grand Cherokee, two Honda Accords, a Kia Optima, and an Acura MDX.
- Sunday, March 7 – A man broke into the Amoco Gas Station at 1280 Allerton Avenue at around 5 a.m., breaking the glass window and stealing car keys. Other suspects acted as lookouts in the parking lot. They took off in a white Nissan Maxima.
- Sunday, March 7 – Five men assaulted an employee at the Parkchester Tremont Parking at 2155 Tremont Avenue at around 5 a.m. They took cash from the office, as well. as car keys. The employee stopped them from taking any cars. They left in the stolen Acura MDX taken on March 5.
- Tuesday, March 9 – Four men forced their way into the office of the G and Sons Parking at 2740 Webster Avenue just before 3 a.m. They threatened the attendant with a gun, tied him up, and stole money from him. They grabbed keys for three vehicles and stole a Honda CRV, a Toyota Camry, and a Porsche Panamera.
Anyone with information about the robberies, any of the men involved, or information about Medina’s whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.
They could receive a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.
