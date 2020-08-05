Isaias: Some LIers Could Be Without Power For Week, With Number Of Outages About Half Of Sandy

Hundreds of thousands of Long Islanders remain in the dark following Tropical Storm Isaias, and some may not be able to turn the lights on for several days or even a week as PSEG works to restore power to more than 300,000 customers.

PSEG Long Island was working to repair 20,322 active outages that were impacting 308,910 of its 1,162,375 customers as of around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, with no clear end in sight for the company.

According to PSEG, it has restored power to more than 220,000 customers, with more than 2,000 crews in the field.

PSEG President Daniel Eichorn said on Wednesday that it could be six or seven days for some customers as crews and support staff work around the clock to make repairs following the storm.

Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to create the second-largest power outage in New York history, behind only Hurricane Sandy.

In response to the communications failures in the wake of the tropical storm, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said that she is “demanding answers” from PSEG, echoing the words of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Curran said that she wants PSEG to announce plans for a post-recovery review of communications protocols and devise backup plans.

“I am deeply concerned by PSEG Long Island’s widespread communications failures during and in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias,” she wrote to Eichhorn. “By all accounts these failures extend to every portion of Nassau County, leaving many ratepayers in the dark, struggling to find answers.

“At this time my efforts are squarely focused on making sure residents are getting reconnected to the power grid and receiving the vital information they need to make critical decisions regarding the health, safety and welfare of their families.

Curran continued: “A repeat of the same mistakes is simply unacceptable. These problems should have been corrected after Superstorm Sandy, not faced again with Isaias.”

