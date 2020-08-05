Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Fire Commissioner In Nassau County Accused Of Sexually Abusing Teenage Boy
News

Isaias New Update: These Long Island Communities Most Affected By Power Outages

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The SPEG Long Island outage map as of 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Photo Credit: PSEG Long Island
Trees were uprooted in Patchogue during the tropical storm. Photo Credit: Contributed

More than 300,000 Long Islanders remain in the dark a day after Tropical Storm Isaias ripped through the region, toppling trees and power lines.

PSEG Long Island was responding to 13,478 active outages as of around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, which were impacting 320,769 of its 1,162,375 customers.

Of the 320,69 outages, 197,383 were impacted in Suffolk, with 141,608 still without power in Nassau. An additional 4,629 customers in the Rockaway Peninsula were also reporting outages.

In Suffolk, outages were reported in:

  • Brookhaven: 58,940;
  • Islip: 41,968;
  • Huntington: 37,542;
  • Smithtown: 26,858;
  • Babylon: 22,925;
  • Riverhead: 2,911;
  • Southold: 2,700;
  • Southampton: 1,872;
  • East Hampton: 906;
  • Shelter Island: 761.

In Nassau, outages were reported in:

  • Hempstead: 53,120;
  • Oyster Bay: 47,500;
  • North Hempstead: 40,988.

“Tropical Storm Isaias brought down a significant number of trees and large branches, causing a large number of power outages island-wide,” PSEG officials said. “Crews have been working through the night to repair the damage as quickly as possible.

“Since the storm hit, more than 2,000 personnel have been working to determine the extent of damage and make repairs,” they added. “This includes crews we brought in from other utilities and more will be arriving today. Tens of thousands of customers have already had power restored.” 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.