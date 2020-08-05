Isaias New Update: These Long Island Communities Most Affected By Power Outages

More than 300,000 Long Islanders remain in the dark a day after Tropical Storm Isaias ripped through the region, toppling trees and power lines.

PSEG Long Island was responding to 13,478 active outages as of around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, which were impacting 320,769 of its 1,162,375 customers.

Of the 320,69 outages, 197,383 were impacted in Suffolk, with 141,608 still without power in Nassau. An additional 4,629 customers in the Rockaway Peninsula were also reporting outages.

In Suffolk, outages were reported in:

Brookhaven: 58,940;

Islip: 41,968;

Huntington: 37,542;

Smithtown: 26,858;

Babylon: 22,925;

Riverhead: 2,911;

Southold: 2,700;

Southampton: 1,872;

East Hampton: 906;

Shelter Island: 761.

In Nassau, outages were reported in:

Hempstead: 53,120;

Oyster Bay: 47,500;

North Hempstead: 40,988.

“Tropical Storm Isaias brought down a significant number of trees and large branches, causing a large number of power outages island-wide,” PSEG officials said. “Crews have been working through the night to repair the damage as quickly as possible.

“Since the storm hit, more than 2,000 personnel have been working to determine the extent of damage and make repairs,” they added. “This includes crews we brought in from other utilities and more will be arriving today. Tens of thousands of customers have already had power restored.”

