Isaias: Hundreds Of Thousands Now Without Power On Long Island; Some LIRR Service Suspended

About 320,000 Long Islanders have been left without power after Tropical Storm Isaias, packed by whipping winds topping out at more than 70 miles per hour, sped through the region.

The total number of outages peaked at more than 330,000 on Tuesday night, Aug. 4, shortly after the storm had passed north.

PSEG Long Island is reporting at about 7 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 that 135,767 customers are without power in Nassau County and 182,019 in Suffolk County, with another 2,983 in the Rockaway Peninsula.

Wind gusts peaked at Republic Airport in Farmingdale at around 78 mph on Tuesday afternoon.

Due to the wind gusts, fallen trees, downed power lines and poles, numerous Long Island streets were forced to close as crews worked to clear roadways to allow traffic to pass. The hazardous weather also led to a temporary shutdown of LIRR lines on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning, service remains suspended on the Huntington/Port Jefferson, Montauk, Oyster Bay and Ronkonkoma/Greenport branches due to fallen trees, downed utility poles and power lines caused by high winds.

LIRR crews restored service on the Babylon, Far Rockaway, Hempstead, Long Beach, Port Washington and West Hempstead branches.

Customers are advised to allow extra travel time and expect some delays and cancellations.

For updates on LIRR service status, monitor mta.info/lirr.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

