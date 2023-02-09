Contact Us
Investigation Into Fatal Overdose In Nassau County Lands Man In Jail

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me
Derrick Perry, age 48, was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 8, in connection with a fatal drug overdose in Nassau County.
An investigation into a fatal drug overdose on Long Island has landed a 48-year-old man behind bars.

Derrick Perry, of Jamaica, Queens, was arrested on multiple drug charges in Valley Stream on Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to Nassau County Police.

It followed an investigation by the agency’s Narcotics/Vice Squad into the overdose death of a Nassau County resident. Detectives reportedly found Perry in possession of four pills believed to be acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride, as well as eight pills of alprazolam.

Perry is charged with the following:

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance - 3rd degree
  • Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance - 3rd degree
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance - 5th degree
  • Tampering with Physical Evidence

He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, Feb. 9, at First District Court in Hempstead.

