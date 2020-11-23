IDs Released For SUV Driver Killed, Man Seriously Injured In Wrong-Way Long Island Crash

The identities have been released of a man killed and another seriously injured in a wrong-way crash that happened on the Sunken Meadow State Parkway.

A pickup truck was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when it struck a 2007 Mazda CX7 SUV traveling northbound in the northbound lanes at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 in Smithtown, north of Exit SM3, state police said.

The driver of the SUV, now identified as Anthony Mariano, age 44, of Kings Park, died at the scene, according to state police.

The driver of the 2008 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, identified as 38-year-old Joseph Norris, of Babylon, is still at Southside Hospital in serious condition, state police said.

The northbound lanes were closed for several hours during the accident investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing and state police are asking for anyone with information to call 631-756-3300.

