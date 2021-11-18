Contact Us
IDs Released For Five Family Members Found Dead After Massive Long Island House Fire

Kathy Reakes
The massive house on fire.
The massive house on fire. Photo Credit: Riverhead Fire Department/Ex-Capt. Paul Sparrow

Friends have identified the five people killed during a massive house fire on Long Island.

According to ABC 7 Eyewitness News, friends have identified the victims who perished in the fire in Riverhead on Tuesday, Nov. 16, as being Douglas Rivera and his aunt Sonia, his brother, as well as Sonia's two children.

Rivera is from Guatemala and worked in the construction industry, the news channel reported.

The blaze broke out around 10:40 p.m., at the three-story Riverhead residence located at 46 East 2nd St., said the Suffolk County Police.

The five were found by local firefighters after the fire was extinguished, police said.

Those killed were all on the third floor of the home. Firefighters attempted to gain access, but the third floor quickly collapsed onto the second floor, Riverhead Fire Department Ex-Chief Nicholas Luparella said.

Several other residents managed to escape the blaze. 

The home is said not to have any smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

To read the ABC 7 story, click here. 

