Identity Theft Scam: $26,000 Stolen From Woman In Valley Stream; Police Searching For Culprit

A young woman lost tens of thousands of dollars after she fell victim to an identity theft scam on Long Island.

The 24-year-old woman met an unknown man in a Valley Stream parking lot on Monday, April 3, Nassau County police said. That is where, at around 2 p.m., the man took off with $26,000 from the victim.

Police said the woman was contacted by the man, who claimed to be a government employee. He told the victim that she had been the target of identity theft.

In addition to providing personal information to the alleged scammer, the victim was instructed to withdraw all of her money from the bank. They arranged to meet at a Walmart parking lot in Valley Stream, on Green Acres Road, authorities said.

Once there, the man took $26,000 from the woman’s car and fled the scene, according to police.

Nassau County Police urged the public never to provide personal information to an unknown person, and to “always verify the legitimacy of the other party.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to call 911 or contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.