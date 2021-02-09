Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: Long Island Venue To Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative Test
News

Ida Knocks Out Power To Thousands On Long Island

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The PSEG outage map on Thursday, Sept. 2.
The PSEG outage map on Thursday, Sept. 2. Photo Credit: PSEG Long Island

Thousands of Long Island residents remained without power following the fallout of Tropical Depression Ida as it rolled through the region.

As of 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, PSEG Long Island was still working to repair 323 active outages, which continued to impact 6,650 of its near 1.1 million customers.

In total, PSEG Long Island crews restored power to more than 24,000 customers overnight after the storm toppled trees and power lines across the area.

The storm caused widespread flooding, with whipping winds causing outages and problems for motorists.

On Thursday morning, there were still 3,644 PSEG customers in Suffolk impacted by the storm, with 2,998 in Nassau.

In Suffolk, the bulk of the outages were reported in Huntington, where 1,916 customers were still in the dark.

Other outages were reported in Smithtown (453), Brookhaven (378), Islip (194), East Hampton (85), Shelter Island (84), Babylon (77), Riverhead (61), Southampton (35), and Southold (seven).

In Nassau, Oyster Bay was reporting the most outages at 2,126, followed by North Hempstead (699), and Hempstead (171).

Complete restoration on Long Island is expected no later than 12:15 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 3 in all areas.

 “Tropical Depression Ida brought heavy rain, thunderstorms and some strong winds across Long Island and the Rockaways, toppling branches, limbs, and wires,” PSEG Long Island posted online. “The storm is expected to move beyond the service area by midday.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.