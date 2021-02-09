Ida Knocks Out Power To Thousands On Long Island

Thousands of Long Island residents remained without power following the fallout of Tropical Depression Ida as it rolled through the region.

As of 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, PSEG Long Island was still working to repair 323 active outages, which continued to impact 6,650 of its near 1.1 million customers.

In total, PSEG Long Island crews restored power to more than 24,000 customers overnight after the storm toppled trees and power lines across the area.

The storm caused widespread flooding, with whipping winds causing outages and problems for motorists.

On Thursday morning, there were still 3,644 PSEG customers in Suffolk impacted by the storm, with 2,998 in Nassau.

In Suffolk, the bulk of the outages were reported in Huntington, where 1,916 customers were still in the dark.

Other outages were reported in Smithtown (453), Brookhaven (378), Islip (194), East Hampton (85), Shelter Island (84), Babylon (77), Riverhead (61), Southampton (35), and Southold (seven).

In Nassau, Oyster Bay was reporting the most outages at 2,126, followed by North Hempstead (699), and Hempstead (171).

Complete restoration on Long Island is expected no later than 12:15 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 3 in all areas.

“Tropical Depression Ida brought heavy rain, thunderstorms and some strong winds across Long Island and the Rockaways, toppling branches, limbs, and wires,” PSEG Long Island posted online. “The storm is expected to move beyond the service area by midday.”

