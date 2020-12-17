Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
ID Released For Woman Killed After Being Struck By Car Near Long Island Intersection

Joe Lombardi
A look at the area where the incident happened, on Brookhaven Avenue, about 50 feet east of Station Road in Bellport.
The identity has been released of a woman who was killed after being struck by a car near an intersection on Long Island overnight.

The incident happened on Thursday, Dec. 17 at approximately 12:30 a.m. in Bellport.

Lloyd Richards, age 26, of Bellport, was driving a 2009 Honda Civic eastbound on Brookhaven Avenue, 50 feet east of Station Road, when the vehicle struck the pedestrian in the roadway, Suffolk County Police said. 

The victim, now identified as 48-year-old Kristen Henaghan, of Holtsville, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. 

Richards was not injured.

The Honda was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555. 

