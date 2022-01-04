Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Thousands Of Pheasants, Ducks At LI Game Farm Euthanized Over Bird Fears
News

ID Released For Northwell Employee Fatally Shot In New Hyde Park Garage

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the attack.
The area of the attack. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police have identified a Northwell Health employee who was fatally shot in a parking garage on Long Island.

Amelia Laguerre, age 33, of St. Albans, Queens, was found shot in North New Hyde Park around 4:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 31.

Arriving officers found Laguerre with multiple gunshot wounds being attended to by local medical staff from the facility, said the Nassau County Police.

She was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead by a hospital physician, police said.

During a news briefing on Friday, April 1, Nassau County Police Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said Laguerre had been shot five times by someone who was waiting for her in the garage.

Calling the incident a "targeted incident," Fitzpatrick added that the suspect is still at large.

Laguerre had worked for the health care system for 10 years, officials said.

"Northwell is providing counseling services to team members at the scene and mourns the heartbreaking loss of our colleague and team member," a Northwell Health spokesperson said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.