ID Released For Man Struck, Killed In Hit-Run Crash On Busy Long Island Roadway

A 27-year-old man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Long Island overnight.

It happened just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 9 in Bay Shore.

The man was crossing Sunrise Highway, approximately 300 feet east of the 5th Avenue bridge, when he was struck by a westbound 2020 Nissan Altima, Suffolk County Police said. The driver of the rented Nissan fled the scene on foot.

The victim, now identified as Antonio Gustavo Lopez-Alvarez, of Far Rockaway, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

