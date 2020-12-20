Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
ID Released For Man Killed In Hit-Run Long Island Crash

Route 347 at Hallock Road in Stony Brook.
Route 347 at Hallock Road in Stony Brook. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The identity has been released for a man killed in a hit-and-run Long Island crash.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 20 in Stony Brook.

The man, now identified as Ronald Destefano, age 54, of Lake Grove, was crossing Route 347 from south to north at Hallock Road when he was struck by a westbound vehicle that fled the scene, Suffolk County Police said. 

A passing motorist called 911 at approximately 7:05 a.m. to report a body in the roadway. 

Destefano was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe a silver vehicle, which sustained front and/or passenger-side damage, may have been involved in the crash.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Major Case at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

