ID Released For Man Killed In Hit-Run Long Island Crash

The identity has been released for a man killed in a hit-and-run Long Island crash.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 20 in Stony Brook.

The man, now identified as Ronald Destefano, age 54, of Lake Grove, was crossing Route 347 from south to north at Hallock Road when he was struck by a westbound vehicle that fled the scene, Suffolk County Police said.

A passing motorist called 911 at approximately 7:05 a.m. to report a body in the roadway.

Destefano was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe a silver vehicle, which sustained front and/or passenger-side damage, may have been involved in the crash.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Major Case at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.