ID Released For Long Island Woman Killed In Crash Involving 17-Year-Old Hit-Run Driver

Joe Lombardi
Islip Avenue and Locust Street in Central Islip.
Islip Avenue and Locust Street in Central Islip. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The identity has been released of a Long Island woman killed in a hit-and-run crash involving a 17-year-old driver.

The teenage boy was traveling in Central Islip eastbound on Locust Street in a 2006 BMW 525, when the BMW struck the passenger side of a southbound 2015 Honda Accord on Islip Avenue, Thursday, April 15 at approximately 8:15 p.m., Suffolk County Police said.

The crash forced the Accord into oncoming traffic, where it was struck on the driver’s side by a northbound 2016 GMC pickup truck, according to Suffolk County Police.

The teen fled the scene on foot and was later arrested, said police.

The driver of the Honda, a 52-year-old Brentwood woman, now identified as Maria Perez, was transported by Brentwood Legion Ambulance to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where she was pronounced dead, according to police. 

The driver of the GMC, Bernardino Pereira, age 53, of Brentwood, was transported by East Brentwood Fire Department to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of minor injuries.

The 17-year-old was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. He was due to be arraigned on Friday, April 16.

