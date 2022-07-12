ID Released For 30-Year-Old Killed In Hit-Run Island Park Crash

Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash near a Long Island intersection.

It happened around 9:05 p.m. Monday, July 11 in Island Park.

A 30-year-old man was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Long Beach Road, north of Marina Place, Nassau County Police said.

The vehicle fled the scene.

The victim, now identified as Dodanim Emanuel Chavez, age 30, of Island Park. suffered severe trauma and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by a staff physician.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information on the crash contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

