ID Released For 19-Year-Old Killed In Chain-Reaction Lynbrook Crash

Police have identified a 19-year-old Long Island man killed in a chain-reaction crash.

Nasir Reid, of Lynbrook, was killed on Tuesday, Nov. 29 during a three-vehicle crash in Lynbrook, said the Nassau County Police.

According to Nassau County Police, Reid was driving a 2009 BMW southbound on Ocean Avenue when it hit a Nissan Pathfinder.

The Pathfinder, occupied by the 57-year-old male driver and a female passenger, age 51, was traveling northeast at the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Peninsula Boulevard, police said.

Police said that after striking the Pathfinder, the BMW then struck a 2019 Dodge Ram pick-up truck driven by a 38-year-old man.

Reid, a Roosevelt High School grad, sustained extensive internal injuries and was transported by Nassau County Ambulance to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:25 a.m., police said.

The other three victims suffered minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

