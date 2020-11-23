Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Husband Who Attempted Suicide Charged For Wife's Murder At Long Island Home, Police Say

Suffolk County Police responded following a 911 call around 8:50 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9. Photo Credit: Bryan Lopez
A husband who attempted suicide has been charged for the murder of his wife following an incident that happened earlier this month at a Long Island home.

Suffolk County Police First Precinct officers responded to a 911 call reporting a man and woman with gunshot wounds inside a Deer Park residence on Eastwood Avenue at approximately 8:50 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9.

When officers arrived, they found a husband and wife with gunshot wounds, Suffolk County Police said. 

Their two daughters, ages 12 and 6, were inside a vehicle in the driveway of the residence at the time of the shooting, and were unharmed, according to police.

Following an investigation, Homicide detectives determined that Paul Bonny, 34, of 280 Eastwood Ave., had shot Cathiana Bonny, and then himself, police said.

Cathiana Bonny, 35, also of 280 Eastwood Ave., was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. 

Paul Bonny was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, according to police. 

The daughters were released to the custody of a family member at the scene.

On Monday, Nov. 23, Suffolk County Police announced that Paul Bonny, who remains hospitalized, has been charged with second-degree murder.

He will be arraigned bedside at a later date, police said.

