Hundreds Of Long Islanders Join Nationwide Protests Of Police-Related Deaths

Joe Lombardi
Long Islanders have joined nationwide protests decrying police-related deaths following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Long Islanders have joined nationwide protests decrying police-related deaths following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Photo Credit: Contributed

Long Islanders have joined nationwide protests decrying police-related deaths following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In Plainview on Sunday, May 31, several hundred protestors gathered along South Oyster Bay Road.

The protest remained peaceful with Nassau County Police responding.

Another event, also drawing hundreds of protestors, was held at Stotzky Park in Riverhead on Sunday afternoon.

No arrests or confrontational incidents have been reported following the protests.

