Home Health Aide Accused Of Striking Nassau Man In Head, Letting Him Bleed To Death, DA Says

A Long Island home health aide has been arraigned on manslaughters charges for allegedly hitting a man in her care in the head and letting him bleed to death.

Suffolk County resident Gail Godwin, age 62, of Bay Shore, was indicted on Monday, Feb. 7, on charges that included second-degree manslaughter and assault, said Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly.

Godwin pleaded not guilty and bail was continued at $150,000 cash, $200,000 bond, or $2 million partially secured bond, the DA's Office said.

If convicted of the top charge, Godwin faces a potential maximum of up to 15 years in prison.

“This home health aide was hired to care for John Busch, but instead she allegedly caused his death by hitting him on the head with an object and failed to call 911 for hours after he was injured,” said Donnelly.

According to the indictment, on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, Godwin, a home health aide, allegedly struck John Busch age 83, over the head at his home in Garden City, causing him to bleed profusely.

Responding police found Busch on his bedroom floor with a pool of blood under his head, the DA's Office said.

Blood was also found throughout the house, in the living room and hallway, and a garbage bag full of bloody clothes and towels was recovered from the garbage can outside the home, the indictment said.

Godwin allegedly did not call 911 for assistance until after Busch was already dead, the indictment said

Godwin was arrested by detectives of the Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.

