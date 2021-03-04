Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Here's Why Amazon Changed Controversial App Logo

Kristin Palpini
Amazon's first logo revamp (on the left) looked a little like a Hitler mustache to some people. The new logo is on the right.
Amazon's first logo revamp (on the left) looked a little like a Hitler mustache to some people. The new logo is on the right. Photo Credit: Amazon

Change has come following complaints about Amazon's app logo.

The online retail behemoth just unveiled an updated version of its classic “smile” box logo. Artists added a torn piece of blue packaging tape at the top of the box.

Many people took a look at the new logo and saw a Hitler mustache.

Explaining the logo choice, Amazon said the tape was meant to remind people more of the anticipation and excitement of getting a package delivered, the Verge reported.

Wry observations pinged across the Twitter-verse in response.

Then in March, Amazon unveiled an update of the updated logo, which removed the toothbrush mustache-looking tape with a smooth strip of tape with a corner folded up.

Amazon’s logo is just one corporate design that has come under fire for racist implications in recent months. Aunt Jemimah, Land O’Lakes, Uncle Ben’s, and Mrs. Butterworth’s were all revamped in 2020 to reduce the exploitation of people of color.

