Here’s What Sparked Panic, Sent Shoppers Fleeing Roosevelt Field Mall On Day After Christmas

Unfounded fears of a shooting caused widespread panic and sent shoppers fleeing a Long Island shopping mall on the day after Christmas.

The frightening scene played out at around 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, at Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, according to a Twitter post by someone who witnessed the chaos.

“The whole Roosevelt Field Mall started running out,” reads the post.

Video on social media shows several people exiting the mall into a parking lot.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder told News12 there was no evidence of any shots being fired inside the mall.

Instead, the entire ordeal appears to have been sparked by some chairs and a garbage can that were knocked over during a fight in the mall’s food court, Ryder told the outlet.

There were no reports of injuries and no arrests stemming from the incident.

