Here's How Many Are Without Power On Long Island After Storm Sweeps Through The Area

Hundreds of Long Islanders remain without power the morning after an ice storm rolled through the region.

PSEG Long Island was still working on 18 active outages that were impacting 561 of the company’s 1,168,920 customers as of around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, after snow and rain was dumped in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

According to the company, 484 Suffolk County customers and 77 Nassau County customers were still in the dark the morning after the storm.

The most customers impacted were in Southampton (322), followed by Riverhead (72), Huntington (47), Brookhaven (31), and Smithtown (nine). There were less than five outages reported in Babylon and Islip.

In Nassau, there were 66 outages reported in Hempstead, 10 in Oyster Bay, and less than five in North Hempstead.

Complete restoration in both counties is expected no later than 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

