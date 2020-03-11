Here's How Many Are Still Without Power After Damaging Winds Sweep Through Long Island

Utility crews on Long Island worked through the night to make repairs on hundreds of reported power outages that left thousands of area residents in the dark overnight.

PSEG Long Island is still working on active outages more than 24 hours after wind storms downed trees and power lines, causing outages throughout the region.

As of around midday Tuesday, Nov. 3, the 28 outages were impacting 146 of PSEG’s Long Island customers - 12 in Nassau, 132 in Suffolk.

The most impacted areas were in Brookhaven (75 customers without power), Riverhead (41), Hempstead (8), Smithtown (7), and Islip (5). Other outages were reported in Babylon, Huntington, North Hempstead, Oyster Bay, and Southampton.

The utility company also made note that extra crews would be on hand throughout the day on Tuesday to ensure that any potential outage that crops up at a polling place can be corrected immediately.

