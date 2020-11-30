Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Here Are Long Island Communities Hit Hardest By Power Outages As Strong Storm Sweeps Through

Zak Failla
The PSEG Long Island outage map on Monday, Nov. 30.
Thousands on Long Island were left without power on Monday afternoon as storms swept through the region, bringing rain and wind gusts approaching 50 mph.

As of around 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, PSEG Long Island crews were working to repair nearly 300 active outages that were impacting 9,346 of the company’s 1,167,714 customers.

In Suffolk, 5,140 customers were reporting outages, with another 4,188 in Nassau and 18 in the Rockaway Peninsula.

Brookhaven was hit the hardest, with a total of 2,418 customers reporting outages, followed by Riverhead (795), East Hampton (342), Southold (308), Southampton (307), Babylon (307), Smithtown (267), Huntington (251), and Islip (145).

In Nassau, 2,624 outages were being reported in Hempstead, with 876 in North Hempstead, and 688 in Oyster Bay.

According to PSEG, complete restoration across Long Island is expected no later than 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

