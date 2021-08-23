Henri: Here's How Many Long Island Residents Are Now Without Power

Utility crews on Long Island are now working to repair dozens of active outages following the wind gusts and rain brought by Tropical Storm Henri.

As of around 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, PSEG Long Island was still reporting 34 active outages, which were impacting 143 of their customers.

In Nassau, 86 customers were still being affected, with 53 in Suffolk, and less than 5 in the Rockaway Peninsula, according to PSEG.

Hempstead (57), was the hardest-hit area, followed by Oyster Bay (22), Brookhaven (16), East Hampton (15), North Hempstead (seven), Babylon, and Islip (six each).

PSEG crews worked around to restore power to more than 2,500 customers at the height of the storm.

Complete restoration was expected no later than 1:45 p.m. on Monday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.