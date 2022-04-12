Hempstead Man Convicted Of Violent Assault, Robbery Of Female Housemate

A Long Island man with a lengthy criminal history who was charged for an alleged violent assault and robbery of his female housemate has been convicted and faces life behind bars, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

Johnny Shorter, age 42, of Hempstead, is facing years in prison after being found guilty of pistol-whipping and robbing a woman of money and other belongings before attempting to flee from police with a loaded gun in October 2020.

Specifically, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced that Shorter was convicted by a jury before Judge Howard Sturim of:

Two counts of first-degree robbery;

Two counts of second-degree assault;

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Two counts of menacing a police officer.

Donnelly noted that Shorter was found not guilty of a single count of criminal obstruction of justice at the trial, which began on Monday, April 4.

According to the charges, at approximately 11 a.m. on Oct. 11, 2020, in a Hempstead home where Shorter was renting a room, he allegedly entered a locked bedroom of a sleeping roommate and held her at gunpoint, demanding money he alleged she had stolen from him.

Donnelly said that Shorter proceeded to steal credit cards, cash, and other items from the victim’s purse. He then shoved the barrel of the loaded gun into her mouth, pistol-whipped her, and continued demanding money.

In an effort to halt the attack, Donnelly said that the victim made her way outside by telling Shorter that she had money in her car and convinced him to leave the home.

Once outside, a neighbor heard the incident and was able to call the police.

According to Donnelly, Shorter then ran from the scene, gun still in his hand, with police in pursuit. During the chase, he pointed his firearm at both officers, she added. Shorter shot himself in the leg with the handgun before being apprehended by officers.

“The victim, in this case, awoke that morning and entered a nightmare, as (Shorter) burst into her locked room, robbed and violently pistol-whipped her, and stuck a loaded firearm in her mouth,” Donnelly said.

“In the midst of this truly terrifying ordeal, the victim had the courage and foresight to lure (Shorter) outside, where neighbors could hear the attack and call police, who ultimately apprehended this dangerous individual.”

The DA also made note that the jury deliberated for less than two hours before delivering their verdict. When he is sentenced, due to his criminal history, Donnelly said that Shorter faces a maximum term of between 125 years to life in prison.

