Hempstead Man Admits To Murdering Mom, Sister, Family Friend With Hammer

Nicole Valinote
A Long Island man has pleaded guilty to murdering his mother, sister and a family friend in an attack with a hammer.
Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Long Island man has pleaded guilty to murdering his mother, sister, and a family friend in an attack with a hammer. 

Bobby Vanderhall, age 37, of Hempstead, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Oct. 26 to first-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder in the attack, according to acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith.

“Bobby Vanderhall brutally attacked his mother, sister, and his sister’s friend in an act of family violence that tragically resulted in their deaths,” Smith said. “Our thoughts continue to be with the Vanderhall and Simpson families as they mourn their loved ones and try to heal from this devastating loss.”

At about 1:10 a.m. on Aug. 12, 2017, Vanderhall forcibly entered his family's residence in Hempstead with a screwdriver and a hammer, Smith said.

He then used the hammer to fatally bludgeon his mother, Lynn, his sister, Melissa, and his sister's friend, Janel Simpson, the DA's Office reported. He also stabbed his mother and sister with kitchen knives, Smith said.

Another victim who was in the home at the time was able to escape with injuries to her wrist, arm and head, Smith said. She then alerted called the police.

The DA's Office said Venderhall fled the scene and was arrested several hours later by the Nassau County Police Department.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, Dec. 17. 

