Hempstead Gang Member Convicted Of Violent Shooting

An alleged Bloods street gang member on Long Island with a lengthy rap sheet was convicted on multiple charges after allegedly shooting a man in a busy intersection and attempting to flee from justice, the DA announced.

Hempstead resident Trevor Ford, age 30 was convicted on Tuesday, March 15 of assault and weapon possession charges for a May 2020 shooting in Hempstead.

Specifically, Ford was convicted by a jury at trial of:

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Second-degree assault;

Criminal possession of a firearm.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said that the trial began on Tuesday, March 8 and the jury deliberated for two days before returning the guilty verdicts.

Donnelly said that at approximately 7:15 p.m. on May 15, 2020, Ford approached his victim at the corner of Bedell Street and Terrace Avenue in Hempstead when a verbal altercation broke out.

During the argument, Ford took out a loaded gun and shot his victim once in the leg.

Ford’s victim was transported to NYU Langone Hospital (Winthrop) with a left leg fracture and required emergency surgery to prevent further damage.

Donnelly said that Ford fled the scene, and the investigation led to the shooting led to his apprehension approximately a month after he shot his victim.

“Trevor Ford walked up to the victim in broad daylight, at one of the most pedestrian-trafficked intersections in the county, and shot the man without hesitation,” Donnelly said.

“(Ford) calmly walked away with the gun in his hand and then fled the scene. Thanks to great police work, he was apprehended approximately one month later, and I thank our prosecutors for ensuring that justice is served.”

Donnelly noted that Ford is currently facing charges in multiple open cases, including an attempted murder from May 2019, in which he allegedly shot a man at 100 Terrace Ave. in Hempstead, and a narcotics trafficking conspiracy from 2019, in which he is accused of conspiring to purchase and distribute cocaine.

A mistrial was declared in regard to a charge of first-degree assault, with that case resuming on Monday, April 4.

Ford is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, May 11, when he will face up to 22 years in prison.

