Goat Found Wandering On Side Of NYC Highway

A baby goat that was found wandering along the side of a highway in New York City is doing well at his new home.

Billy the goat was discovered Monday, March 1, by a person who was on their way to Brooklyn, said officers with the 63rd Precinct in Brooklyn.

Officers fed Billy and then took him to NYC's Animal Care Center.

An update late last week said Billy had been taken to the Skyland Sanctuary in New Jersey where he has been renamed Capricorn and is doing well.

