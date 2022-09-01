Contact Us
Garden City Man Wins $1 Million Powerball Prize

Nicole Valinote
Peter Wishart
Peter Wishart Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A Long Island man won a $1 million Powerball prize.

Peter Wishart, of Garden City, claimed the second prize for matching the first five numbers drawn on Saturday, May 28, New York Lottery announced on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Wishart received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $651,000 after required withholdings, NY Lottery said. 

The winning numbers drawn were 02 39 50 61 66 Powerball 15, the lottery reported.

The ticket was purchased at Garden City Super Pumper, which is located at 791 Stewart Ave. in Garden City, the lottery said.

