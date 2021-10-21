Friends, Family Concerned Over Man Reported Missing On Long Island

Seen him?

An alert has been issued by friends and family of a missing 27-year-old Long Island man who has been missing for days.

Douglas Graham Wesbee was last heard from in the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 19 after speaking with his mother and aunt over the phone, the same day he visited his brother at around noon in Bay Shore in Suffolk County.

He was last heard from through a text received at 2:07 p.m. on Oct. 19.

According to his aunt Simone Quinn, there is reportedly a question about whether he visited with his estranged father on the day he was last seen. He was later reported missing to the Ridge Police Department on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Quinn said that Wesbee returned home to his apartment in Medford on Oct. 19, and his vehicle was found at Bethpage State Park in Nassau County with the ignition running and his driver’s license in the car.

Shoes belonging to Wesbee were also found at Bethpage State Park, and his cellphone was reportedly recovered at Sean Dixon Memorial Park in Medford.

Wesbee was described as being 5-foot-9 weighing approximately 170 pounds. When he was last seen, he was wearing black jogging pants, a black jacket, and red and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding Wesbee’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Quinn by calling 848-282-5073 or emailing bringdouglashome21@gmail.com.

